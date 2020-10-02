e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras gangrape: TMC’s Derek O’Brien pushed to ground; woman’s family alleges harassment by cops

Hathras gangrape: TMC’s Derek O’Brien pushed to ground; woman’s family alleges harassment by cops

Kakoli Ghosh-Dastidar, who represents the Barasat constituency in the Lok Sabha and was a part of the TMC delegation, was also allegedly roughed up by the UP Police

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:25 IST
Shiv Sunny
Shiv Sunny
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TMC MP Derek O’Brien being manhandled by police in Hathras on Friday.
TMC MP Derek O’Brien being manhandled by police in Hathras on Friday.(Hindustan)
         

Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Rajya Sabha (RS) member Derek O’Brien was pushed to the ground by a Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police team on Friday afternoon when he and some other lawmakers had tried to visit the Bul Gargi village in Hathras, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman had died earlier this week after she was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men in September.

Kakoli Ghosh-Dastidar, who represents the Barasat constituency in the Lok Sabha and was a part of the TMC delegation, was also allegedly roughed up by the UP Police.

Also read: AAP leaders to protest at India Gate today

The TMC delegation had landed on the outskirts of the woman’s village early Friday afternoon.

But they were asked to stay behind the barricades, which have put up around one and a half kilometres from the village, which has emerged as the centre of a political controversy since the crime was first reported.

O’Brien had urged the UP Police Ghosh-Dastidar be allowed to visit the aggrieved family members of the deceased woman. However, the police turned down his request.

“I am sick and tired of UP,” O’Brien said.

“The arrogant police are mishandling the situation. They have pushed Ghosh-Dastidar to the ground for trying to comfort the victim’s family members. We wanted to offer solidarity to her family,” he said.

“It is an atrocity against Dalits and women by the government. Can’t I even meet and comfort the family members of the victim?” asked Ghosh-Dastidar.

The situation between the media persons and the UP Police outside the village remained tense for the second consecutive day amid allegations that the woman’s family members were being harassed.

A youth, who claimed to be a cousin of the victim, emerged from the village to the main road on Friday morning and alleged that the police had taken control over her family members.

He alleged that the victim’s father had passed out on Wednesday after the police thrashed him with a stick.

“They have seized our mobile phones,” he alleged.

He further alleged the police had occupied the woman’s house and personnel were deployed in the streets of the village and even on adjoining farm lands. He said that he managed to sneak out of the village through a secret route.

He ran as soon as the police came towards him while he was speaking to the media persons.

The police personnel, who was deployed at the spot, did not respond to the allegations. However, they conceded that restrictions were imposed in the entry and exit to the village.

Vikrant Vir, superintendent of police, Hathras, was unavailable for his comment.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
PM Modi wishes ‘friend’ Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
PM Modi wishes ‘friend’ Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In