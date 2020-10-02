e-paper
French ‘Spider-Man’ climbs 545-foot-high building, act lands him in trouble

Alain Robert, known as “Spider-Man” for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:18 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Frankfurt
French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as
French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Deutsche Bahn high-rise. (AP)
         

German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings on Thursday.

Robert, known as “Spider-Man” for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.

Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.

French urban climber Alain Robert reaches the top of the Deutsche Bahn high-rise.
French urban climber Alain Robert reaches the top of the Deutsche Bahn high-rise. ( AP )

First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert’s team used to film the climb didn’t have the required authorization and could incur a further fine.

As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Hollerbach said.

