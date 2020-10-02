e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 off to great start as viewership increases by 15 per cent

IPL 2020 off to great start as viewership increases by 15 per cent

IPL 2020: The spike may be a result of viewers starved of Indian cricket action due to pandemic enforced lockdown, as well as the half hour early start to evening matches. A total of 269 million viewers watched IPL in its opening week, 11 million more per match compared to 2019, despite one fewer match (7) played this time.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:05 IST
Rasesh Mandani
Rasesh Mandani
Mumbai, Hindustan Times
General view of a stadium during match 1 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 19th September 2020. Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI
General view of a stadium during match 1 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 19th September 2020. Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI
         

IPL viewership in its first week saw a 15 percent growth from last year, with total viewing minutes of 60.6 billion, as per a first-week-viewership report released by tv measurement body BARC. There was a 21 percent growth in average impressions per match (39 million) compared to last year.

The spike may be a result of viewers starved of Indian cricket action due to pandemic enforced lockdown, as well as the half hour early start to evening matches. A total of 269 million viewers watched IPL in its opening week, 11 million more per match compared to 2019, despite one fewer match (7) played this time.

The IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19 was watched by 158 million viewers (21% higher than 2019). The total viewing minutes went up to 11.2 billion, which was 65 percent more than the CSK-RCB season opener last year and not too far off from the counter for the 2019 final (12.1 billion).

ALSO READ - IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo likely to return

The digital viewership response for Hotstar, which follows a subscription model, wasn’t immediately available, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier declared that a total of 200 million viewers (tv + digital) saw the MI-CSK clash.

Significantly, Star, the broadcasters who pay R3300 crores for each IPL edition, will be happy the advertising volumes have seen a 15% growth.

Viewing minutes (billion)

IPL 2020 - 60.6

IPL 2019 - 52.8

IPL 2018 - 42.7

Average impressions (millions) per match

IPL 2020 - 39

IPL 2019 - 32.2

IPL 2018 - 25.8

Cumulative reach (millions)

IPL 2020 – 269

IPL 2019 – 268

IPL 2018 – 246

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In