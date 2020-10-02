IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo likely to return

cricket

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 10:55 IST

After suffering two straight defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK will return rejuvenated after a break of five days and will look to fix the mistakes made in the previous two games. Luckily for CSK, two injured superstars Ambati Rayudu, and Dwayne Bravo are rumoured to be fit and may make a return to fix the balance of the team. The big question is who will sit out?

READ | SRH Predicted XI against CSK: One likely tactical change in bowling for Sunrisers

Here is our predicted XI for CSK against SRH:

Shane Watson: Shane Watson has not started in the best of forms but he has been a batsman that has always been backed by MS Dhoni. He has proven Dhoni’s backing to be correct time and time again, and sooner, or later, Watson’s time will come.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been the best performer for Chennai Super Kings with the bat this season. He has to open against SRH with Murali Vijay sitting this one out.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu has been declared fit by CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan in an interview to Sportstar, so he might get a chance to make a return in place of out-of-form Murali Vijay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been able to live up to the potential he promised. But he might get another shot as Dhoni likes to back youngsters.

MS Dhoni (c & wk): The situation with MS Dhoni’s batting position needs to be sorted out before CSK lose too many matches in a row.

READ| CSK vs SRH Preview: Chennai Super Kings look to Rayudu for inspiration against confident Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo has also been rumoured to be fit and might replace Josh Hazlewood in the team.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been one of the best performers for CSK in the team with both bat and ball, and hence he might still be in playing XI despite Bravo’s return.

Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav has a lot to do to justify his position at the team, or he might be replaced sooner rather than later.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has not been in the best of forms so far this season, but he is an integral member of CSK bowling line-up. He will only get better with more matches.

Karn Sharma: Karn Sharma may be given a chance in place of Piyush Chawla who has proven to be expensive, despite picking wickets.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar needs to do more with the new ball. He needs to target SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.

CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar