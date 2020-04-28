News updates from Hindustan Times: On Muslim vegetable seller remark, Nadda warns BJP members against making irresponsible comments and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:16 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Muslim vegetable seller remark, Nadda warns BJP members against making irresponsible comments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has asked party members not to make “irresponsible” comments, a directive that came in the wake of an Uttar Pradesh legislator’s remarks on Muslim vegetable sellers. Read more here.

Irrfan Khan admitted to ICU at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital

Actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to the ICU at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, his representatives have said. The actor is currently under observation for a colon infection. Read more here.

Shake a tree to win an iPhone 11 Pro on PUBG Mobile: Here’s how

PUBG Mobile is in its last week for Season 12 and the developers are making it memorable with some great rewards. You basically need to shake a tree to win, we aren’t even kidding. Read more here.

WATCH| Anxiety and chaos mar Chandigarh’s grain distribution with tokens

A new tactic to ensure social distancing while distributing ration has been adopted in Chandigarh. The administration has started distributing food tokens to slum dwellers. Watch.

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrating his pet donkey Lulu’s birthday may be the best thing you’ll see on Twitter today

The beloved action star and former Governor of California posted this almost one-minute-long video on Twitter on April 28. Read more here.

Go back and bowl again as I’m still here: How Sachin Tendulkar countered Glenn McGrath in 1999

Tendulkar sometimes tried to unsettle McGrath by taking the attack to him, McGrath a few times bowled only on side of the wicket to block Tendulkar’s famous flick shots. Read more here.