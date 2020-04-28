e-paper
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrating his pet donkey Lulu’s birthday may be the best thing you’ll see on Twitter today

This clip is best enjoyed with the sound turned on because then you can hear the star sing ‘happy birthday’ in that famous Terminator voice.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:16 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Arnold Schwarzenegger with his pet donkey Lulu.
The image shows Arnold Schwarzenegger with his pet donkey Lulu. (Twitter/@Schwarzenegger)
         

You probably didn’t know this but you needed a video of Arnold Schwarzenegger singing happy birthday to his pet donkey Lulu in your life. Don’t believe us? Watch it and then try to tell us otherwise.

The beloved action star and former Governor of California posted this almost one-minute-long video on Twitter on April 28. Accompanied by text which reads, “We have a birthday today! Lulu turned 1. We celebrated by letting her fill herself up with goodies”; it shows the actor hand-feeding his good-looking donkey some treats.

The clip is best enjoyed with its sound turned on because then you can hear the star sing ‘happy birthday’ in that famous Terminator voice. Whiskey, Schwarzenegger’s miniature horse, also appears in the recording but only towards the very end. One can almost infer that Whiskey is envious of all the affection and treats Lulu is getting but we’ll let you decide that for sure by watching the video.

The tweet currently has over 5,000 retweets and nearly 45,000 likes. The clip itself has been watched 821,800 times.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the Terminator celebrating his pet donkey’s first birthday! One person wrote, “I now live for these”. While another said, “We don’t deserve them”.

“Only Arnold can have a pet donkey and make it not look weird,” read one comment on the thread. Meanwhile, a Twitter user stated, “Luckiest donkey in the world”. We mean, yes, who wouldn’t want to pet and fed by Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Here are some other reactions from the micro-blogging site:

What are your thoughts on Schwarzenegger and his 1-year-old pet donkey Lulu?

