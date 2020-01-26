News updates from Hindustan Times: On Republic Day, Chidambaram calls for raising level of protest and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:41 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Republic Day, Chidambaram calls for raising level of protest

Amid agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country, former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram Sunday took to Twitter to call for raising the level of protest. Read more

3 suspected grenade blasts rock Assam, no casualties

Three low-intensity blasts took place in Assam’s Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Duliajan within 30 minutes on Sunday as India marks its 71st Republic Day, officials said. Read more

India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile

With the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile completing the development stage and ready for induction, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has gone back to the drawing board to develop a 5,000km-range submarine-launched platform that matches the surface-to-surface Agni-V missile, according to senior officials. Read more

‘He cannot blame anybody’: Kapil Dev has his say on Pant being benched

It is the job of a talented cricketer like Rishabh Pant to prove his detractors wrong, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev said in Chennai on Saturday. Of late, Pant has found himself at the receiving end of criticism for his inconsistency in the field. “Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career,” Dev said. Read more

The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha

The first crisis of the Republic occurred in the early 1960s, which saw bloody wars with China and Pakistan, the deaths of two greatly beloved prime ministers in quick succession, and agrarian distress, leading to a famine-like situation in many parts of the country, writes Ramachandra Guha. Read more

Box office day 2: Kangana Ranaut’s Panga doubles earnings, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor ‘s Street Dancer 3D earns Rs 23.26cr

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D held its ground on second day of the release while Kangana Ranaut’s Panga saw a major jump and doubled its collection on Saturday. Panga stands at a total of an estimated Rs 7.7 crore in two days while Street Dancer 3D made an estimated Rs 23.26 crore. Read more

Republic Day 2020: Tracing the style map of India

On the occasion of Republic Day, we try and get the pulse of street styles of India’s prominent cities. Each city style is unique and reflects our country’s diverse and pluralistic spirit. If Delhi’s toffee-nosed social set is partial to craft-based labels, then the average Delhiite loves picking one-of-a-kind finds from Shahpur Jat or Dilli Haat. Read more