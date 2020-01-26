e-paper
Home / India News / 5 suspected blasts in Assam on Republic Day, no casualties

5 suspected blasts in Assam on Republic Day, no casualties

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) had issued a call for a “general strike” on Sunday asking citizens to abstain from the Republic Day celebrations in the state and remain indoors.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) is suspected to be responsible for the blasts
The banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) is suspected to be responsible for the blasts(HT File Photo/Representative Image )
         

Five blasts, including two by improvised explosive devices (IED), took place in Assam within one hour on Sunday as India marked its 71st Republic Day, officials said.

The two IED blasts took place in Dibrugarh and one grenade blast each were reported in Sonari, Duliajan and Doomdooma, they said.

No one has been injured in the blasts, they added. Police are investigating the incidents.

“Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book,” chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) is suspected to be responsible for the blasts.

The banned outfit had issued a call for a “general strike” on Sunday asking citizens to abstain from the Republic Day celebrations in the state and remain indoors.

The blasts come days after 644 militants from eight rebel outfits laid down arms in front of Sarbananda Sonowal at a ceremony in Guwahati. They included 50 ULFA-I cadres.

Militant outfits in Assam and rest of the northeast routinely call for a boycott on Republic Day and Independence Day and carry out minor blasts.

