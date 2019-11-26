e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar(Reuters file photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the Maratha strongman and Nationalist Congress Party boss, was cheered on enthusiastically by party members as he arrived at the Trident hotel in Mumbai this evening for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress joint meeting. Read more

Uddhav Thackeray to lead Sena-NCP-Congress govt in Maharashtra, oath likely on Sunday

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Tuesday evening cleared the decks for Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister. Read more

How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Devendra Fadnavis’ game plan

The Supreme Court verdict ordering a quick floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis-led government through an open ballot contributed to the collapse of the wobbly coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, people familiar with the development said. Read more

‘Not going to be a superstar in one day’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Rishabh Pant

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri does not want to jump the gun on Rishabh Pant and instead, wants the people around to calm down and give the young wicket-keeper batsman a chance to settle down and find his bearings. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says she rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: ‘I said I don’t know you’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has admitted that she didn’t react with 100% enthusiasm when Saif Ali Khan proposed to her for the first time. And when he proposed a second time, she was just as unsure. Read more

Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Power-mad officials who treat ‘powerless’ passengers with contempt

You find power-mad people at airports all over the world;I have seen it with Immigration officials, Customs officers and last week, even with Vistara staff, writes Vir Sanghvi. Read more

tags
top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Sunday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Sunday
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar
‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News