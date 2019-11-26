india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:41 IST

‘Only one tiger in Maharashtra’: NCP workers cheer party boss Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the Maratha strongman and Nationalist Congress Party boss, was cheered on enthusiastically by party members as he arrived at the Trident hotel in Mumbai this evening for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress joint meeting. Read more

Uddhav Thackeray to lead Sena-NCP-Congress govt in Maharashtra, oath likely on Sunday

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Tuesday evening cleared the decks for Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister. Read more

How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Devendra Fadnavis’ game plan

The Supreme Court verdict ordering a quick floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis-led government through an open ballot contributed to the collapse of the wobbly coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, people familiar with the development said. Read more

‘Not going to be a superstar in one day’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Rishabh Pant

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri does not want to jump the gun on Rishabh Pant and instead, wants the people around to calm down and give the young wicket-keeper batsman a chance to settle down and find his bearings. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says she rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: ‘I said I don’t know you’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has admitted that she didn’t react with 100% enthusiasm when Saif Ali Khan proposed to her for the first time. And when he proposed a second time, she was just as unsure. Read more

Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Power-mad officials who treat ‘powerless’ passengers with contempt

You find power-mad people at airports all over the world;I have seen it with Immigration officials, Customs officers and last week, even with Vistara staff, writes Vir Sanghvi. Read more