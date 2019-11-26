‘Not going to be a superstar in one day’: Ravi Shastri’s advice for Rishabh Pant

cricket

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 14:35 IST

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri does not want to jump the gun on Rishabh Pant and instead, wants the people around to calm down and give the young wicket-keeper batsman a chance to settle down and find his bearings. “Nothing. Just tell him that you are young and nobody expects you to learn everything in one day. You are bound to make mistakes, but as long as you sit down and thing about ways to rectify those mistakes, you know that is what this game will teach you. You are not going to be a superstar in one day. You will have your ups and your downs. That is life, but the more you work harder, the more the sacrifices you make, the better you will become,” Shastri told IANS in an interview.

Shastri also spoke about his days when he was a broadcaster and said that by covering a lot of cricket he understood the different permutations and combinations of the game and this also helped him understand how to deal with different personalities in the side.

ALSO READ: How India, Australia and New Zealand combined to script a unique first in Test cricket

“I think that was a big help because I watched so much of cricket. To be honest, I haven’t missed a beat in 40 years. It started with playing for Mumbai in 1980 and since then I have not missed a single season as a player, broadcaster and now as a coach. Having watched the game so much and then adding the facets like being a player and then broadcaster, it has helped a lot. Covered cricket in all parts of the world and that is a huge advantage,” he further added.

In the just-concluded Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh, the Indian management played Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Rishabh Pant. As per skipper Virat Kohli, this call was made purely because Saha was a better keeper in Indian conditions. This belief was vindicated by the Bengal wicket-keeper who was brilliant right through the season and drew plenty of accolades.