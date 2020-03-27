News updates from Hindustan Times: Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:26 IST

Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement on TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised speech on Tuesday evening — in which he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) — was watched by over 197 million people, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati said on Friday. Read more

Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will represent Delhi and India in a global meet of city leaders being held on Friday evening to share lessons in fight against coronavirus. The meeting is being organised by an international body named C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group through video conferencing, agencies reported. Read more

Two arrested in Pune for hoarding, selling masks at hiked prices

Crime branch officials on Thursday booked two persons for selling masks at hiked costs in Pune. The officials of Unit 1 raided a godown in Somwar Peth and confiscated 17,805 masks on Thursday. Read more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the government announced. Johnson experienced mild symptoms and a test confirmed he had the illness on Thursday. He is self-isolating in his Downing Street offices, the government said in an email. Read more

This day, that year: Sachin Tendulkar opened for the first time, and Indian cricket was never the same

On this specific day in 1994, one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport started a legendary run. Sachin Tendulkar used to bat in the middle-order for India before he was asked to open the innings by Mohammed Azharuddin. Read more

Neeti Mohan details scary experience as she returned from Australia amid Covid 19 crisis: ‘It was all deserted’

A fun trip to Australia turned into a scary experience for singer Neeti Mohan and her family due to the coronavirus crisis. The singer, along with her husband Nihar Pandya, and sisters Mukti and Shakti Mohan, had to cut short the vacation and rush back to India before the lockdown. Read more

Google shares how it prevents your account from getting hacked

Google’ Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has given some fresh information and stats on what it is doing to safeguarding end users from phishing scams and zero-day vulnerabilities. Read more

Armani’s Italian factories to make medical overalls to help healthworkers; Louis Vuitton is making hand sanitizers

Fashion brand Armani has said that it would start making single use medical overalls for hospital workers at all its Italian factories in an effort to support healthcare workers amidst the coronavirus crisis. Read more

‘Dear papa, I don’t miss you’: PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a PSA video showing a young girl asking her father not to come home. In the video, the girl writes a letter as a voiceover narrates why she is making this unusual request. Read more