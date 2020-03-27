e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Dear papa, I don’t miss you’: PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’

‘Dear papa, I don’t miss you’: PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’

“A young girl’s message to her father. Do watch,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a little girl writing a note to his father.
The image shows a little girl writing a note to his father. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a PSA video showing a young girl asking her father not to come home. In the video, the girl writes a letter as a voiceover narrates why she is making this unusual request.

“Dear papa, I am not missing you, neither is mother. Don’t rush back home, there’s no need. Stay where you are,” the voice says in Hindi. Following a dramatic pause, the voiceover continues, “If you will step out then corona will win. We need to defeat corona. Isn’t it papa?” The video concludes with a cautionary message asking the young Indians to keep a close eye on their parents and be “corona warriors.”

“A young girl’s message to her father. Do watch,” PM Modi tweeted along with the video. He also used the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona:

Since being shared just over an hour ago, the video has already garnered over 1.3 lakh views. Further, it has also gathered close to 23,000 likes and more than 4,600 retweets. Comments poured in on the prime minister’s tweet.

“Hope all of us will abide by this rule,” wrote a Twitter user. “The only way now is to stay inside our houses,” commented another. “Good video,” wrote a third.

This is not the only ‘corona warrior’ video that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Just a day ago, he shared a video and tweeted, “I trust India’s youth to show the way when it comes to ensuring a healthier tomorrow.” The video shows a young boy stopping his mother from going out.

Also Read | PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video

tags
top news
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Moody’s cuts India GDP growth to 2.5% from 5.3% in 2020
Moody’s cuts India GDP growth to 2.5% from 5.3% in 2020
RBI’s Covid-19 relief: Repo rate cut, focus on reviving growth
RBI’s Covid-19 relief: Repo rate cut, focus on reviving growth
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
‘Read articles not headlines’: Stokes hits back at fan after IPL comment
‘Read articles not headlines’: Stokes hits back at fan after IPL comment
PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’
PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’
No car EMI for 6 months if you lose job: A carmaker’s olive branch amid Covid-19
No car EMI for 6 months if you lose job: A carmaker’s olive branch amid Covid-19
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news