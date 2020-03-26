e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video

PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video

In a tweet posted in Hindi, PM Modi wrote, “I have full faith in my ‘Bal Sena’”.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:49 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screengrab from the video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A screengrab from the video shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
         
Highlights
  • India is presently under nation-wide lockdown for 21 days
  • Authorities, including PM Modi, are urging people to stay home
  • PM Modi appealed to his ‘bal sena’ to make this lockdown a success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete nation-wide lockdown during an address to citizens on Tuesday. He said that the lockdown will be in place for 21 days and has advised everyone to follow it in order to fight coronavirus. In a tweet posted recently, PM Modi has appealed to his ‘bal sena’ to ensure that this lockdown is successful.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, PM Modi wrote, “I have full faith in my ‘Bal Sena’”. They will ensure that people stay in their homes, so that India can fight against COVID-19 effectively.”

The tweet is also accompanied with a video showing a young girl stopping her father from stepping out of their home.

The video, since being posted 14 hours ago, has collected over 74,000 likes and more than 15,000 retweets and counting.

On March 24, PM Modi announced the 21 day lockdown in India.

“Today, I am going to announce a very important measure in our fight against Covid-19. The entire country will be under lockdown from today. The complete lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

In his speech, PM Modi also praised people who were sharing innovative messages about social distancing. He also showed one such creative banner that breaks down the syllables of ‘corona’ to say ‘koi road par na nikle’.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news