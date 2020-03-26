PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video

it-s-viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete nation-wide lockdown during an address to citizens on Tuesday. He said that the lockdown will be in place for 21 days and has advised everyone to follow it in order to fight coronavirus. In a tweet posted recently, PM Modi has appealed to his ‘bal sena’ to ensure that this lockdown is successful.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, PM Modi wrote, “I have full faith in my ‘Bal Sena’”. They will ensure that people stay in their homes, so that India can fight against COVID-19 effectively.”

The tweet is also accompanied with a video showing a young girl stopping her father from stepping out of their home.

The video, since being posted 14 hours ago, has collected over 74,000 likes and more than 15,000 retweets and counting.

On March 24, PM Modi announced the 21 day lockdown in India.

“Today, I am going to announce a very important measure in our fight against Covid-19. The entire country will be under lockdown from today. The complete lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

In his speech, PM Modi also praised people who were sharing innovative messages about social distancing. He also showed one such creative banner that breaks down the syllables of ‘corona’ to say ‘koi road par na nikle’.