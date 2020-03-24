e-paper
PM Modi announces lockdown, shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home. Twitter reacts

PM Modi announces lockdown, shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home. Twitter reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while praising people who are taking to social media to spread awareness in creative ways, showed a banner that is both simple and informative.

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed this banner during his recent speech on lockdown of the nation due to coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed this banner during his recent speech on lockdown of the nation due to coronavirus outbreak.(Screengrab)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Indians at 8 pm today and announced a complete lockdown of the country for the next 21 days, starting 12 am tonight. In his speech, he asked people to follow social distancing and stay inside their homes at all cost.

While praising people who are taking to social media to spread awareness in creative ways, the prime minister also showed a banner that is both simple and informative.

Written in Hindi, the banner breaks down the syllables of ‘corona’ to create the phrase ‘koi road par na nikle’ which roughly translates to ‘no one should be out on the road’. The banner certainly shows the only way ahead in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here’s the image PM Modi showed during his speech:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a video during his lockdown speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a video during his lockdown speech.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also shared the image of the banner tweeting that this is the message which we all need to follow for the next 21 days.

The image is circulating online and people have dropped different reactions. While some wrote that they support the lockdown, others appreciated the message convoyed in the banner:

“Impressed . We need to be more regulated more disciplined then only we can fight the pandemic. Good decision . Let us all support and be united in spirit and divided socially now . See all after 21 days,” wrote a Twitter user. “I totally endorse this banner,” wrote another. “Good step,” commented a third. “Yes, this is what we should follow,” wrote a fifth while talking about the banner.

Here’s how what other tweeted while sharing the image of the banner:

In his speech, PM Modi also asked people to be cautious against rumours. “Friends, at such a time you should be cautious, as knowingly or unknowingly rumours spread fast. They have a tendency to travel fast. I appeal to you, do not believe in such rumours and superstitions,” he said.

PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
