PM Modi announces lockdown, shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home. Twitter reacts

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Indians at 8 pm today and announced a complete lockdown of the country for the next 21 days, starting 12 am tonight. In his speech, he asked people to follow social distancing and stay inside their homes at all cost.

While praising people who are taking to social media to spread awareness in creative ways, the prime minister also showed a banner that is both simple and informative.

Written in Hindi, the banner breaks down the syllables of ‘corona’ to create the phrase ‘koi road par na nikle’ which roughly translates to ‘no one should be out on the road’. The banner certainly shows the only way ahead in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here’s the image PM Modi showed during his speech:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a video during his lockdown speech.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also shared the image of the banner tweeting that this is the message which we all need to follow for the next 21 days.

The image is circulating online and people have dropped different reactions. While some wrote that they support the lockdown, others appreciated the message convoyed in the banner:

“Impressed . We need to be more regulated more disciplined then only we can fight the pandemic. Good decision . Let us all support and be united in spirit and divided socially now . See all after 21 days,” wrote a Twitter user. “I totally endorse this banner,” wrote another. “Good step,” commented a third. “Yes, this is what we should follow,” wrote a fifth while talking about the banner.

Here’s how what other tweeted while sharing the image of the banner:

#CoronavirusLockdown#SidsBhulaDungaLaunch



No other leader anywhere in the world could have taken such a bold decision.

Government announced complete #21daylockdown



Stay at home, as less physical activity,eat less,which is good for your health and helps to reduce food scarcity pic.twitter.com/LrOblcjw7k — Sidharth Shukla Fanclub♥️ (@SidShukla_1) March 24, 2020

Totally support @narendramodi Ji’s call for national lockdown for 21 days. This is war. We are soldiers. Let’s get ready for the fight. We must win. There is no other way.!#CurfewInIndia #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/ansNQQD6iT — हर्ष मिश्रा 🇮🇳 (@iHarshMVns) March 24, 2020

Thank you so much Honourable @narendramodi. This is a great decision you made as #21daysLockdown.



I pledge to adhere this call 100% 🇮🇳



"Bharat Jeetega Corona Haarega"#CoronavirusLockdown #GoCoronaCoronaGo pic.twitter.com/zRpZ3aZfrX — Aaditya Sinha (@AadityaSinha12) March 24, 2020

Thanks to @narendramodi for taking such a bold move to save India against Corona. Lockdown for 21 days or 21 years delay in India's growth??? #CoronavirusLockdown #Narendermodi #fightagainstcorona pic.twitter.com/pRphvX68HT — Prafulla Deori (@prafulladeori) March 24, 2020

In his speech, PM Modi also asked people to be cautious against rumours. “Friends, at such a time you should be cautious, as knowingly or unknowingly rumours spread fast. They have a tendency to travel fast. I appeal to you, do not believe in such rumours and superstitions,” he said.