News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak committed to ‘One China’ policy’, says foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:27 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Committed to ‘One China’ policy’: Pak foreign minister assures Chinese counterpart

Pakistan and China have a tradition of “mutual support to each other in the face of common challenges”, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said against the backdrop of the India-China border standoff. Read more

On Guru Purnima, PM Modi talks of hope and purpose in Buddha’s teachings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Buddha’s teachings can show the world a way ahead as it is fighting extra-ordinary challenges and urged the country’s youth to follow his teachings, which are relevant in the present as well as the future. Read more

ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended to November 30

The Income Tax Department has announced a further extension to the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to November 30. Read more

Pune man gets mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh, people have thoughts

Amid the ongoing situation, wearing a mask is a necessity. From videos on how to a wear mask properly to images of designer pieces, the Internet is also filled with content related to this safety gear. Now, there is a new addition to that list and it has left people with thoughts. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law on Nepometer: ‘We are still grieving, it isn’t our first priority’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has responded to the reactions their family-backed app, Nepometer, has been receiving on social media. The app, which aims to analyse how ‘nepotistic or independent’ the crew of a film or television show is – was launched by Vishal’s brother Mayuresh Krishna and endorsed by him on Twitter. Read more

Neena Gupta: A look at the versatile fashion icon’s best ensembles

Neena Gupta can pull off a sporty mini dress with the same grace as she does her envy-inducing sarees. The Badhaai Ho actor who turns 61 today, has been spending her lockdown in her summer home in the misty mountains of Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. Read more

Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square

Anti-China protest held at Times Square in New York. Indian Americans called for ‘Boycott China’. Demonstration saw dozens of Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans. Protesters held placards, raised Indian and Tibetan national flags. Protesters chanted pro-India and anti-china slogans. Protest comes after China’s intrusion attempt in Ladakh. Clash left 20 Indian soldiers dead and several injured. Watch more