ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended to November 30

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:49 IST

The Income Tax Department on Saturday announced a further extension to the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to November 30.

The department, in a tweet, said that the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in” and hoped it will help taxpayers “plan things better”.

This comes just a couple of days after the I-T department on Thursday extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. As a result, taxpayers will now be able to make investments for claiming deductions under the Income Tax Act for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31.

Deductions can be claimed under various sections such as 80C (for life insurance (LIC), public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS), among others.