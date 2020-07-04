e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended to November 30

ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 extended to November 30

The department, in a tweet, said that the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in” and hoped it will help taxpayers “plan things better”.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: People stand in queue to file their IT returns outside Income Tax office at BKC, Bandra in Mumbai.
File photo: People stand in queue to file their IT returns outside Income Tax office at BKC, Bandra in Mumbai.(Hindustan Times)
         

The Income Tax Department on Saturday announced a further extension to the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to November 30.

The department, in a tweet, said that the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in” and hoped it will help taxpayers “plan things better”.

This comes just a couple of days after the I-T department on Thursday extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. As a result, taxpayers will now be able to make investments for claiming deductions under the Income Tax Act for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31.

Deductions can be claimed under various sections such as 80C (for life insurance (LIC), public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificate (NSC) equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS), among others.

tags
top news
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
India’s Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and ZyCoV-D ready for human trials
India’s Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and ZyCoV-D ready for human trials
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Ride to the edge of space from Alaska in a Balloon may soon be a reality
Ride to the edge of space from Alaska in a Balloon may soon be a reality
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In