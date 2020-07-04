e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Pune man gets mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh, people have thoughts

Pune man gets mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh, people have thoughts

Images of the man wearing a gold mask have sparked tons of comments among people.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:26 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pune, wearing a gold mask.
The image shows Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pune, wearing a gold mask. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Amid the ongoing situation, wearing a mask is a necessity. From videos on how to a wear mask properly to images of designer pieces, the Internet is also filled with content related to this safety gear. Now, there is a new addition to that list and it has left people with thoughts.

Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, came up with a mask that is made of a very different – and rather expensive – material. He got himself a mask made of gold – worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

ANI shared a few images of Kurade wearing the mask. “It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there’s no difficulty in breathing. I’m not sure whether this mask will be effective,” he told the news agency.

Take a look at the images:

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 1,300 likes and tons of comments. While some people wondered “why,” there were a few who took the help of memes to express themselves.

“It would have been very effective if there were no holes,” joked a Twitter user. This individual shared a meme from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

“Spends 2.89 lakhs, says not sure if it is effective,” wrote a third. “Is this man for real?” asked another.

