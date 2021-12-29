News updates from Hindustan Times: Srinagar-Jammu highway closed after parts of J&K witness snowfall and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 13:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Parts of J&K witness fresh snowfall, Srinagar-Jammu highway closed

There was fresh snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir including in summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday, leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, officials said.

Officer who sexually molested and harassed Uzbek women at IGI airport ‘compulsorily retired’

The government has taken strict action against a former customs superintendent for sexually harassing and molesting two Uzbekistan nationals. The officer, Devender Kumar Hooda, has been “compulsorily retired”, a government notice said.

PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja stretch of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 351-km ‘New Bhaupur- New Khurja section’ in Uttar Pradesh of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor(EDFC) via video conferencing. During the event, he also inaugurated the EDFC’s Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth apologises for not launching political party

Actor Rajinikanth announced on Tuesday that he will not be launching his political party, for which the announcement was scheduled to be made on December 31. In a three-page statement that he posted on Twitter, the actor has apologised for not launching the party.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India defeat Australia in Melbourne

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and regular captain Virat Kohli led the way as Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Team India after they beat Australia comfortably by 8 wickets in the second Test match in Melbourne. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane(27*) and debutant opener Shubman Gill(35*) helped India chase down the 70-run target set by Australia on Day 4 to level the four-match series 1-1.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone take off on romantic New Year getaway. See photos, video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will ring in 2021 together at an undisclosed location. The two took off on a romantic holiday to celebrate New Year. They were seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, as they walked hand-in-hand to the terminal.

Apple testing clamshell design for its foldable iPhone, says leakster

Rumours of Apple working on a foldable iPhone have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Throughout the year, we have come across multiple leaks around the elusive foldable iPhone. Now, prolific leakster Jon Presser has more to add the rumours around the device.

