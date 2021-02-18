News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol hikes to 89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses 80 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol price climbs to ₹89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses ₹80-mark

Fuel prices witnessed a hike for the 10th day in a row on Thursday with the rate of petrol increasing by 34 paise to cost ₹89.88 per litre in Delhi while diesel sold at ₹80.27 per litre, up by 32 paise. Read more

Australian emergency services hit by Facebook ban on news

Several Australian emergency services were hit by Facebook's local ban on news content on Thursday, with pages that warn the public about Covid outbreaks, bushfires and cyclones rendered blank. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted to avoid jams

Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders continue to be blocked as farmers continue their agitation demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws. Delhi Police diverts traffic for peak travel hours. Read more

Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

Israel researchers claim to have developed a drug that can help modulate the immune system and prevent a cytokine storm - that leads to the deaths of most Covid-19 patients. Read more

Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo

Shared on Instagram, a video featuring the Asianz dancers dancing to a popular Bollywood song is just what you need to freshen up your mood. Read more

Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls falling in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, took fan questions in a recent promotional event for her memoir, Unfinished. A question that Nick was 'dying to know' the answer to was 'when did you fall in love with me?' Read more

'They need to take pressure off Kohli, de Villiers': Gambhir on superstar player RCB should buy at IPL auction

Gautam Gambhir feels the one thing RCB need the most right now is a good fast bowler. Calling Umesh's release a mistake, Gambhir reckons it will be interesting to see which department gets the most investment on Thursday. Read more

‘Disclose religion before marriage…’: Assam minister on BJP manifesto for polls | Watch