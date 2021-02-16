Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol price inches closer to ₹90-mark in Delhi after fresh hike

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again by 30 paise and 35 paise by the oil marketing companies on Tuesday. This took the price of petrol to ₹89.29 per litre and diesel to ₹79.70 in Delhi. Read more

Toolkit case: Bail pleas of Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk in Bombay High Court today

The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear the bail petitions of advocate and activist Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who are facing arrest for their alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details digital support for farmers. Read more

Ayush ministry , WHO collaborate for regional traditional medicine action plan

Ayush ministry and World Health Organization South East-Asia Regional Office have signed a letter of exchange to implement its regional traditional medicine action plan. Read more

PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget provisions in infrastructure sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar to detail a roadmap for effective implementation of the provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 in development of infrastructure. Read more

'I would love to credit him': R Ashwin names individual responsible for his batting resurgence

That R Ashwin recorded his fifth Test century should not come as a surprise. India's premier spinner, who in fact, began his cricket career as an opening batsman was always a handy batsman. Read more

Randhir Kapoor calls birthday dinner with Kareena, Ranbir and others 'solemn affair': 'There was no celebration'

Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his birthday dinner with family on Sunday night. The veteran actor, who turned 74 on Monday, said it was a 'solemn affair'. Read more

Specially-abled kid’s daily dance routine before school is a lesson on self-love

Need some positivity to start your day? Look no further because this Instagram clip of a little boy is here to brighten up your day. Read more

Watch: Dinesh Trivedi on Trinamool Congress and corruption | On The Record