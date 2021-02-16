News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol price inches closer to ₹90-mark in Delhi after fresh hike
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Petrol price inches closer to ₹90-mark in Delhi after fresh hike
The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again by 30 paise and 35 paise by the oil marketing companies on Tuesday. This took the price of petrol to ₹89.29 per litre and diesel to ₹79.70 in Delhi. Read more
Toolkit case: Bail pleas of Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk in Bombay High Court today
The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear the bail petitions of advocate and activist Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who are facing arrest for their alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details digital support for farmers. Read more
Ayush ministry , WHO collaborate for regional traditional medicine action plan
Ayush ministry and World Health Organization South East-Asia Regional Office have signed a letter of exchange to implement its regional traditional medicine action plan. Read more
PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget provisions in infrastructure sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar to detail a roadmap for effective implementation of the provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 in development of infrastructure. Read more
'I would love to credit him': R Ashwin names individual responsible for his batting resurgence
That R Ashwin recorded his fifth Test century should not come as a surprise. India's premier spinner, who in fact, began his cricket career as an opening batsman was always a handy batsman. Read more
Randhir Kapoor calls birthday dinner with Kareena, Ranbir and others 'solemn affair': 'There was no celebration'
Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his birthday dinner with family on Sunday night. The veteran actor, who turned 74 on Monday, said it was a 'solemn affair'. Read more
Specially-abled kid’s daily dance routine before school is a lesson on self-love
Need some positivity to start your day? Look no further because this Instagram clip of a little boy is here to brighten up your day. Read more
Watch: Dinesh Trivedi on Trinamool Congress and corruption | On The Record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider decision on online civic body meetings: Bombay HC to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 9,121; 81 fresh fatalities recorded in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's exports up 6.16 pc in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third Scorpene class submarine delivered to Indian Navy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low turnout for 9th round of Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Petrol price inches closer to ₹90-mark in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Names of those involved in illegal liquor trade to be displayed in Bihar: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana seeks quashing of FIR, tells court her tweets did not incite violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for king Suheldev's statue in Uttar Pradesh
- Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as a politically dominant force to reckon with in the region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush ministry , WHO collaborate for regional traditional medicine action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox