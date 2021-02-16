IND USA
PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget provisions in infrastructure sector
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget provisions in infrastructure sector

It will have representatives from major financial institutions, funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:33 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar to detail a roadmap for effective implementation of the provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 in development of infrastructure. The Prime Minister will address the webinar that will involve more than 200 participants from across sectors on Tuesday at 4pm.

It will have representatives from major financial institutions, funds, concessionaires and contractors, consultants and subject matter experts. The panelists will focus on sharing their insights pertaining to improvement of quality of infrastructure and speed up its development through advanced technology and attraction of greater investment in the sector.

Experts in the infrastructure sector welcomed the budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021 with open heart. They believe the finance minister has tried to revitalise the sector. In the budget speech Sitharaman had announced a 34 per cent increase in the capital expenditure for the sector including creation of special Development Financial Institutions to ease the funding for the infrastructural projects.

The webinar will be followed by two parallel breakout sessions that will have discussion of senior officials from various ministries and cross-sectional experts with an aim to compile a list of implementable projects to fast-track implementation of the budget vision and draft an implementation roadmap. Ongoing consultations have also been planned with stakeholders on implementation of the finalized strategy.

