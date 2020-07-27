News updates from Hindustan Times: Plea against Rajasthan BSP lawmakers merger with Cong dismissed by HC and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:01 IST

Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA’s petition against merger of BSP lawmakers with Congress

Amid the political battle in Rajasthan, the High Court on Monday dismissed Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA Madan Dilawar’s petition against merger of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with the ruling Congress party. Read More

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra summons assembly session, denies he was delaying it

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday afternoon acceded to the state cabinet’s request to call for an assembly session. The move came swiftly after chief minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the Governor’s “behaviour”. Read More

Amid discontent in Air India over pay cuts, pilots’ body seeks meet with minister

The Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association has sought a meeting with Union civil aviation minister Haredeep Singh to brief him on the “ground reality” of pay cuts in Air India. Read More

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya discharged from hospital as they test negative for Covid-19

Abhishek Bachchan has tweeted that his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for the coronavirus, and have been discharged from hospital. He remains under observation with father Amitabh Bachchan. Read More

IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board confirms receiving letter of intent from BCCI to host IPL in UAE

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that it has received the official Letter of Intent from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the postponed 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. Read More

PUBG, ByteDance’s Resso come under govt radar as India bans 47 China-linked apps

Recent reports state that the Indian government has banned 47 clone apps of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned last month. However, it looks like many more are under watch now. A report adds that as many as 275 more apps are in the government’s radar. These too might be banned in India. Read More

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies aged 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, renowned for his flamboyant creations and work on costumes for singer David Bowie - especially Ziggy Stardust - has died of leukaemia, his company announced earlier today. He was 76-years-old. Read More

Astronaut shares pic of Hurricane Hanna from space, leaves netizens amazed

After giving netizens a glimpse of a thunderstorm from space, astronaut Bob Behnken has again piqued the attention of netizens - this time with a picture of Hurricane Hanna. The photo shared by Behnken captures the massive hurricane from space and chances are it will leave you awe-struck. Read More

‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at the Rajasthan Governor for not giving his assent to the state government’s demand to convene the assembly. Chidambaram said that Governors appointed by the BJP since 2014 have repeatedly violated the letter and spirit of the constitution. Watch the full video for all the details.