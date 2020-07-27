e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA’s petition against merger of BSP lawmakers with Congress

Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA’s petition against merger of BSP lawmakers with Congress

Madan Dilawar had filed a petition in the high court earlier this month for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and challenging the “inaction” of the Assembly Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the BSP legislators for their merger with the Congress.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:24 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with the ruling Congress party.
BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with the ruling Congress party.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Amid the political battle in Rajasthan, the High Court on Monday dismissed Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA Madan Dilawar’s petition against merger of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with the ruling Congress party.

Dilawar had filed a petition in the high court earlier this month for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and challenging the “inaction” of the Assembly Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the BSP legislators for their merger with the Congress.

In a statement on Sunday, the BJP lawmaker said no action was taken on his petition to the Speaker on March 16 for disqualification of the BSP MLAs. He said he had reminded the Speaker for a quick decision on July 17.

Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha who won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets applied for merger as a group with the Congress on September 16 last year. Two days later, the Speaker passed an order declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as part of the Congress.

There was more twist in the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan on Sunday with the BSP issuing a whip to the six MLAs to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

The merger had boosted the Ashok Gehlot-led government taking the Congress’ tally to 107 members in a House of 200.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, says no intention to delay it
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, says no intention to delay it
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In