e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kansai Yamamoto, Japanese fashion designer who outfitted David Bowie, dies aged 76

Kansai Yamamoto, Japanese fashion designer who outfitted David Bowie, dies aged 76

Kansai Yamamoto was popular for creating bold avant-garde pieces that defied gender norms and featured brilliant colours and patterns.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto attends an interview in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2017, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto attends an interview in Tokyo, Japan May 26, 2017, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Kyodo/via REUTERS)
         

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, renowned for his flamboyant creations and work on costumes for singer David Bowie - especially Ziggy Stardust - has died of leukaemia, his company announced earlier today. He was 76-years-old.

Yamamoto was popular for creating bold avant-garde pieces that defied gender norms and featured brilliant colours and patterns.

The designer debuted at 1971 London Fashion Week and became the first Japanese designer to showcase his designs there. His work was a blend of traditional Japanese motifs - including designs from kabuki theatre - with fantasy in bright, bold designs.

 

His London debut brought him international recognition and it’s also where he built a long-lasting friendship with popular musicians including late English singer-songwriter David Bowie, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Yamamoto has also shown his designs in the Tokyo, New York and Paris fashion weeks from 1974 to 1992, according to his company’s website.

His eclectic designs often incorporated elements from Japanese culture. He has famously dressed Bowie in a cape covered in kanji, one of the three Japanese scripts.

Born in 1944 in Yokohama, Yamamoto first entered university to study engineering before turning to fashion design. In one of his final Tokyo shows before turning primarily to becoming an event planner in 1993, Yamamoto paired chiffon minis with silvery lizard jackets in typical quirky style.

 

Yamamoto believed that “Human energy is limitless” - which was also his motto in life.

On Instagram, in a message in both Japanese and English, his company announced about the designer’s demise a week ago. They said, “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kansai Yamamoto has passed away on 21 July, 2020 due to acute myeloid leukemia. He was 76 years old.”

“As he fought his illness, he remained always positive, never lost his passion towards creation, and was strongly determined to recover and come back with fully-charged energy to see you again.”

 

Speaking about the upcoming Nippon Genki Project 2020 Super Energy, the brand’s first online streaming event planned on July 31, they confirmed that it “will be conducted as scheduled. We deeply regret that Kansai cannot join us on the day, but we would like to deliver his passion and dream in the best way possible.”

-- with Reuters inputs

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about governor, drafts memo for President
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about governor, drafts memo for President
First lot of Rafale fighter jets for India flies out of France
First lot of Rafale fighter jets for India flies out of France
Among 2 questions to Gehlot, Rajasthan guv has a query about floor test
Among 2 questions to Gehlot, Rajasthan guv has a query about floor test
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In