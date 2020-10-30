News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi hopes for compassion, brotherhood in Milad-un-Nabi greetings and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 09:06 IST

PM Modi hopes for compassion, brotherhood in Milad-un-Nabi greetings to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped for ‘compassion and brotherhood’ in his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. “Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!,” PM Modi said in a Tweet. Read more

China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite

Even as New Delhi awaits Beijing’s confirmation on a date for the eighth round of military-diplomatic level dialogue on disengagement in East Ladakh, HT learns that it has rejected the conditions posed by the People’s Liberation Army for the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the Finger 4 mountainous spur on the north banks of Pangong Tso. Read more

IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir names player who is going to ‘become one of the top-most all-rounders across formats’

Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable Indian Premier League season this year. For the first time in the history of the tournament, they haven’t managed to make it to the playoffs. Currently, they are the bottom-placed team in the tournament with just 10 points out of 13 games. Read more

Anushka Sharma, expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, shares wisdom about perceptions and truth. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma has some Friday wisdom to share with her fans. The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, took to Instagram and posted a thought-provoking message. Read more

PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite stop working in India

PUBG Mobile was banned in India earlier this year along with 117 more Chinese-linked apps. This included both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Following the government order, PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store and App Store. Read more

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in the 49th Indian Premier League 2020 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KKR batted first after losing the toss. Nitish Rana’s brilliant half-century guided Kolkata Knight Riders to 172 for five in their 20 overs. Watch Here