News updates from HT: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee urge citizens to vote in large numbers as Phase 4 voting begins in Bengal

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Voters show their voter-ID card as they arrive to cast their vote.(ANI file photo)

West Bengal polls: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee urge citizens to vote in large numbers as Phase 4 voting begins

As polling began in 44 seats in the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged citizens to vote in large numbers. Read more

Mumbai private Covid-19 vaccine centres shut till April 12, BMC apologises for inconvenience

All private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will remain shut till April 12, the civic body notified on Friday, amid the ongoing debate over vaccine shortage in Maharashtra and several other states. Read more

Back home on leave, Army jawan shot dead by terrorists

An army jawan was shot dead by two terrorists at Bijbhera town in south Kashmir, army officials familiar with the matter said on Friday. Read more

Bengaluru night curfew from today: What's allowed, what's not

Starting from Saturday night, seven district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will be placed under a night curfew between 10pm and 5am till April 20. Read more

IPL 2021: With a five-wicket haul, Harshal Patel creates unique IPL record in MI vs RCB match

There were a lot of star players on the pitch during the opening match of Indian Premier League 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Read more

Ramadan 2021: Islamic traditions, obligatory fasting rules for Muslims in Ramzan

The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan, also pronounced as Ramzaan or Ramzan, which marks a month of fasting by Muslims from fajir or dawn i.e. before the sunrise to maghrib or dusk i.e. after the sunset. Read more

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi talks about 'months with no income', being moved to tears by Shabana Azmi's compliment

With the release of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi's performance in Scam 1992 has come back into focus. Both play stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Read more

BJP counters Rahul Gandhi over 'vaccine shortage' claim, Congress fires back

