Back home on leave, Army jawan shot dead by terrorists

An army jawan was shot dead by two terrorists at Bijbhera town in south Kashmir, army officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a Territorial Army soldier from Jablipora in Bijbehara was shot at his residence when he was back home on leave, an army spokesperson said.

“The soldier was attacked by two terrorists suspected to be from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), at his house. The soldier was rushed to sub-district hospital Bijbehara from where he was referred to Government Medical College, Srinagar, however he was declared brought in dead at GMC. He had sustained severe head injury,” the spokesperson added.

Soon after the attack searches were carried in the area. Saleem is survived by wife, a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.