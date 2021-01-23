News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Great freedom fighter, true son of Mother India: PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter as the Centre will be marking the day as Parakram Divas or a day of valour. Read more

India vaccinates more than a million in a week. Where do other nations stand

More than 1.27 million healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the last seven days since the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16, the Union health ministry has said. Read more

Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today: Check traffic advisory here

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday when a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade will take place as it restricted vehicular movement around central Delhi until the parade is over. Read more

Ten gram sabhas object to mining in Chhattisgarh's biodiversity rich forest

Ten gram sabhas from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, mainly consisting of people from the Gond tribe, have raised objections to Centre’s intention to acquire 712.072 hectares (ha) of land for mining in Madanpur South coal block. A large part of the land to be acquired is in the biodiversity rich Hasdeo Arand region. Read more

Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey will spearhead an entire 'universe' of Special OPS shows, poised to kick off with Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story - a spin-off series featuring Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh. Read more

'Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36': India fielding coach reveals 'mission Melbourne'

Virat Kohli might have gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide but before leaving he was a part of the core group that derived the plan for a comeback in the next Test against Australia in Melbourne, in fielding coach R Sridhar’s words, ‘Mission Melbourne’. Read more

Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend

Marking her web debut with Netflix film Tribhanga, Kajol has once again left fans in awe as she essays a headstrong woman of one dysfunctional family who has the courage of conviction to own her decisions. Read more

Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter

A video of Serena Williams training with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one of those cutest things you will see on the Internet today. Shared on the celebrated tennis player’s Instagram profile, the video has now won people over. Watch

'New UK variant of coronavirus may be more deadly': Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson said that the new virus variant may have higher mortality. "The variant that was first identified in London and the South East may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," Johnson said. Watch