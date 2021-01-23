Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend

Marking her web debut with Netflix film Tribhanga, Kajol has once again left fans in awe as she essays a headstrong woman of one dysfunctional family who has the courage of conviction to own her decisions. While her onscreen unapologetic character is being looked up to by fans, her styling statements of nailing the boho chic looks like a pro, are creating powerful fashion inspirations too.

In one of the scenes, Kajol is seen descending a staircase while donning a mustard V-neck tee tucked inside a pair of blue denims and teamed with a chiffon cape with sleeves. While the scene is one of the intense moments in the film, the Bollywood star had us hooked with her sartorial elegance.

Those looking for an impactful yet comfortable occasion wear must bookmark Kajol’s luxe boho look from the Netflix release. Donning this multicoloured chiffon cape with sleeves, Kajol looked ready to channel her inner modern global woman while staying true to the heritage.

Kajol in a still from Tribhanga(Dilnaz Malegamwalla)

The cape came with abstract print open style and sported mirror and tassel embroidered sleeves. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Kajol acessorised the look with a delicate gold neck piece, a silver finger ring and a statement bracelet from fine jewellery concept store, Muse.

Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, the diva opted for dewy makeup with kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and highlighted cheeks. Some of her behind the scenes with director Renuka Shahane, show Kajol pulling back her luscious tresses in a neat ponytail hairstyle which is another way to carry this gorgeous look.

Kajol with director Renuka Shahane(Dilnaz Malegamwalla)

The cape is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The open style cape with embroidered sleeves originally costs ₹19,000 on their designer website.

Kajols cape from Saaksha & Kinni(saakshakinni.com)

Kajol was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Aastha Sharma. How are you going to recreate this fashionable look?

