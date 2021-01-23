Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend
- Looking for an impactful yet comfortable occasion wear? Check out Kajol’s luxe boho look in Netflix release Tribhanga, donning a multicoloured chiffon cape with sleeves, to channel the modern global woman vibe while staying true to the heritage
Marking her web debut with Netflix film Tribhanga, Kajol has once again left fans in awe as she essays a headstrong woman of one dysfunctional family who has the courage of conviction to own her decisions. While her onscreen unapologetic character is being looked up to by fans, her styling statements of nailing the boho chic looks like a pro, are creating powerful fashion inspirations too.
In one of the scenes, Kajol is seen descending a staircase while donning a mustard V-neck tee tucked inside a pair of blue denims and teamed with a chiffon cape with sleeves. While the scene is one of the intense moments in the film, the Bollywood star had us hooked with her sartorial elegance.
Those looking for an impactful yet comfortable occasion wear must bookmark Kajol’s luxe boho look from the Netflix release. Donning this multicoloured chiffon cape with sleeves, Kajol looked ready to channel her inner modern global woman while staying true to the heritage.
The cape came with abstract print open style and sported mirror and tassel embroidered sleeves. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Kajol acessorised the look with a delicate gold neck piece, a silver finger ring and a statement bracelet from fine jewellery concept store, Muse.
Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, the diva opted for dewy makeup with kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and highlighted cheeks. Some of her behind the scenes with director Renuka Shahane, show Kajol pulling back her luscious tresses in a neat ponytail hairstyle which is another way to carry this gorgeous look.
The cape is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni that boasts of bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques and love of Indian fabrics like chanderi. The open style cape with embroidered sleeves originally costs ₹19,000 on their designer website.
Kajol was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Aastha Sharma. How are you going to recreate this fashionable look?
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend
- Looking for an impactful yet comfortable occasion wear? Check out Kajol’s luxe boho look in Netflix release Tribhanga, donning this multicoloured chiffon cape with sleeves, to channel that modern global woman while staying true to our heritage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Painterly strokes meet savoir-faire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What the next few seasons will look like for the fashion industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clothes are becoming a little more needs-based, says designer Ritu Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Run and hide! The mullet is rearing its ugly head again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People who do real makeup will be so mad: Priyanka Chopra shares quick glam look
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared her quick and easy to do makeup look that she sticks to for all the video calls. The actor is currently extremely busy promoting her upcoming film and her autobiography, online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta
- Nora Fatehi recently shared a beautiful black and white image of herself looking like a dream in a pearl bustier designed for her by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emergency styling: How disasters, disease have altered hemlines in the past
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora adds a touch of chic to ₹5k comfy dress during impromptu shoot
- Malaika Arora has been telling us the correct way to rock a comfy outfit with panache for the longest time now and her latest pictures that are from an impromptu shoot in her balcony featuring a maxi dress are giving us all the inspiration that we need.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in ₹13k spaghetti strap dress in Maldives
- Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the sun and enjoying delicious meals with her family in the Maldives. The actor is also serving us some major beachwear goals with her pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Style File: US President inauguration signals inclusivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden inauguration ceremony: Celebrities amp up their fashion game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passion and fashion: Lady Gaga's powerful anthem at US Presidential inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox