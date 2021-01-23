India vaccinates more than a million in a week. Where do other nations stand
- The country also reported the highest number of vaccinations in a day after close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
More than 1.27 million healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the last seven days since the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16, the Union health ministry has said. India had vaccinated more than a million people within five days of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The country also reported the highest number of vaccinations in a day after close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
“The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 pm today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report,” the ministry was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The health ministry had highlighted that India had surpassed the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and other countries in terms of most number of people vaccinated on Day 1. The US reached its one million mark in terms of people vaccinated on December 24, 10 days after it launched its vaccination drive. The US has vaccinated more than 17 million people so far, according to data on the website Our World in Data. It is currently inoculating more than a million people per day.
India ranks third in terms of daily inoculations after the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom has been inoculating more than 300,000 people since the last two days slightly ahead of India’s daily number of vaccinations. The UK launched its Covid-19 vaccine drive on December 10 and vaccinated more than 130,000 people within the first week. It has vaccinated more than 5.8 million people so far.
China, which has vaccinated more than 15 million people, reached its 1 million mark in terms of vaccination by November after it granted emergency use approval to a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group.
More than 57 million people have been vaccinated across the planet against Covid-19. India ranks 10th in terms of the total number of people vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data by Our World in Data. The US ranks first with more than 17.5 million people vaccinated against Covid-19, China is second with more than 15 million people vaccinated followed by the UK which has vaccinated 5.85 million people vaccinated.
Here is the list of top 10 nations with the highest number of vaccinated people:
- United States (US) - 17.55 million people
- China - 15 million people
- United Kingdom (UK) - 5.85 million people
- Israel - 3.36 million people
- United Arab Emirates (UAE) - 2.34 million people
- Germany - 1.50 million people
- Italy - 1.31 million people
- Turkey - 1.20 million people
- Spain - 1.17 million people
- India - 1.04 million people
