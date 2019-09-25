News updates from Hindustan Times: President Donald Trump faces impeachment probe over call to Ukraine leader and all the latest news at this hour

india

President Donald Trump faces impeachment probe over call to Ukraine leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump centering on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his re-election.

Pak-based terror groups airdrop 80 kg of weapons to fuel attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) network supported by Pakistan's spy agency Inter Services Intelligence orchestrated drone sorties carrying a total of 80 kg of weapons (arms and ammunition) to fuel terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

PM Narendra Modi can handle it, says Donald Trump on terror from Pakistan

US President Donald Trump remained assured that PM Modi is able to handle the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The two leaders also spoke about their camaraderie, with Trump saying his personal chemistry with Modi was "as good as it can get".

Facebook to not take down politicians’ posts that violate community standards

Facebook's head of global affairs Nick Clegg announced the stance in a speech in Washington D.C. on the social media giant's preparations for the U.S. presidential election in November 2020. Unlike rivals Twitter, Facebook said it should not be the arbiter of acceptable speech in the political arena.

‘Women benefited the most’: PM Modi receives award for Swacch Bharat campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the 'Global Goalkeeper Award' from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for 'Swachh Bharat' campaign. PM Narendra Modi said that many girls in the country had to sacrifice their education due to shortage of toilets in schools, and the campaign was designed to tackle such major problems while receiving his award.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul under spotlight: Domestic battles, testing time

The inter-state one-day competition for the Vijay Hazare Trophy that began on Tuesday is this season's first genuinely major tournament. National chief selector MSK Prasad told HT that the tournament's competitiveness, especially this season, makes it important for his panel. Pant, who has been threatened with a rap on the knuckles by chief coach Ravi Shastri, is due to play the first few games before joining the Test squad.

Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke honour: ‘Most humbled, deeply grateful’

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Son Abhishek and daughter Shweta also took to social media to congratulate him.

