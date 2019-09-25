‘Women benefitted the most’: PM Modi receives award for Swacch Bharat campaign

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Award presented by Bill Gates, in New York.

Accepting the award, the PM said he shared the honour with crores of Indians who had contributed to the success of the cleanliness mission.

Here are the highlights of PM’s speech at the event:

- This honour is not mine but of the crores of Indians who not only fulfilled the Swachh Bharat dream but also made it a part of their daily lives.

- To receive this award in the year of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary is a personally very important for me

- Democracy simply means that people should be at the centre of systems and schemes. A strong democracy is the one who creates policies by keeping the needs of the people at the centre

- In last five years a record more than 11 crore toilets were constructed. If this mission has benefited someone the most, it is the poor of this country and the women.

- The Swacch Bharat campaign has benefitted women the most; it was one of the biggest problems for the women and daughters. They used to wait for evening to go out to defecate. Many girls had to drop out of school due to lack of a toilet in schools. It was the responsibility of my government to tackle this problem and we did it with sincerity.

- I am happy that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of sanitation and cleanliness is now being fulfilled.

- I have been told that in a report of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation it was found that in India due to better rural sanitation, heart problems in children have decreased, and there has been improvement in Body Mass Index of women.

- One aspect of Swacch Bharat mission is that construction of 11 crore toilets has opened a door for economic activity in rural areas.

- I am happy that due to the cleanliness survey, there is a competition among states to be at the top in the rankings.

- India wants to share our experience and expertise in cleanliness and sanitation drive with other countries

- India is close to achieving its sanitation target, but India is also working steadfastly on other missions as well. Through Fit India movement we are promoting fitness and preventive health care.

-India has also launched a campaign to get rid of single-use plastic by 2022. Today, while I am talking to you, the work of collecting plastic waste is going on in many parts of India.

- Our focus is on water conservation and recycling under the Water Life Mission, so that every Indian gets adequate and clean water.

- I have full faith in the strength of 1.3 billion Indians. I am confident that like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, other missions will also be successful.

