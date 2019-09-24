Indus students spread message of cleanliness.

chandigarh

Indus Public School organised a ‘keep your surroundings clean drive’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Monday.

Students took a pledge to keep the surroundings clean, green and healthy. Various activities related to cleanliness were conducted.

The students were motivated to plant and take care of the trees to keep the surroundings tidy. The message of doing manual work instead of using automatic machines was also promoted to save the environment. They were also told to spread the message among their family members and friends.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Parampreet appreciated the efforts of the students. She said this drive motivated the students to keep themselves and their surroundings clean and hygienic. Poor hygienic conditions lead to health and environmental disasters, she added. Director CS Cheema and manager SPS Cheema lauded the enthusiasm of the students and apprised them of the importance of cleanliness. They said healthy mind lives in a healthy body and it is important to imbibe the habit of cleanliness at an early age.

