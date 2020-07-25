News updates from Hindustan Times: Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:56 IST

Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, the man of the hour, said he would follow constitutional norms to convene a session of the assembly session. Read more

Trade curbs signal decoupling from China

India’s order on Thursday, restricting purchases for large public projects (and even those being developed as public-private partnerships) from companies in countries that share a land border with it, citing national security concerns, is aimed at China. Read more

‘The shot in the arm team needed’: When Sachin, Ganguly, Dravid uttered the same words to lift morale of Team India in NatWest final

If ‘great minds think alike’ idiom needed an advertisement then Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid provided just that in the famous NatWest Trophy final against England at Lord’s in 2002. Read more

Galaxy Buds Live features, specs and price revealed ahead of August 5 launch

Galaxy Buds Live is one of the five products Samsung is launching at its Unpacked event on August 5. We’ve already seen renders of how the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live look like but a new leak reveals almost all the specs and features of the wireless earbuds. Read more

Rainy affair: Binge on these lip-smacking monsoon snacks

Picture this. It’s a beautiful monsoon evening and you’re in your balcony. The aroma of fresh rainwater in the air, and the wind is blowing through your hair… What could be a better way of enjoying the evening than with a hot cup of tea and piping hot pakodas! Read more

Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of ‘Aur Batao’ RJ Stutee speaks to Vidya Balan about her latest film, Shakuntala Devi. The actor explaines what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen. Read more

Kangana Ranaut explains ‘B-grade actors’ comment on Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker: ‘You are not fitting in’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is still staying firm on the comment she recently made about actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. Kangana had called the two ‘B-grade actors’ who are not rising up in ranks despite being ‘chaaploos’ (bootlickers). Read more