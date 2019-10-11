News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Prez Xi Jinping heads to Mamallapuram, to meet PM Modi shortly and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed to a red-carpet welcome at the Chennai airport for an unscripted summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has been described by New Delhi as “unparalleled”. President Xi’s informal summit with PM Modi at a seaside resort of Mamallapuram is expected to rebalance ties strained by Beijing’s stand on changes made to the status of Jammu and Kashmir and its support to Pakistan.

Read more.

Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul Gandhi over Jeremy Corbyn tweet

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning what he called the party’s move to discuss internal issues with foreign leaders. The attack comes a day after the UK representatives of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) discussed the Kashmir situation with Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Read more.

Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen

The quality of air in Delhi slipped further in the ‘poor’ category on Friday as authorities recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) 228 at 1am. The concentration of particulate matter - PM 2.5 and PM 10 - levels in the Capital air saw a spike over the past 24 hours.

Read more.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 in recognition of his efforts to end his country’s long-running border conflict with Eritrea. The Norwegian Nobel Institute on Friday also praised the “important reforms” that Abiy, Ethiopia’s leader since April 2018, has launched at home.

Read more.

How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics

If there is one state that perhaps best exemplifies the decline of the Congress and the rise of the BJP, it is Maharashtra. This, after all, is a state where the combined Congress-NCP vote share has never gone below 30%. This isn’t Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress is a single-digit party, nor a state which has seen a Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-style political revolution, writes Rajdeep Sardesai.

Read more.

Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are his 10 best pics with Aaradhya, Aishwarya and the Bachchan family

Amitabh Bachchan — one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood — turns 77 today. He works more frequently than several A-listers. But when the septuagenarian is not working on multiple films, television shows, endorsements, or making public appearances, he likes to spend time with his family. Here are his 10 best pics with Aaradhya, Aishwarya and the Bachchan family.

Read more.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli goes past Don Bradman to achieve massive Test record

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday achieved a massive Test record when he went on to cross 150 runs in Test cricket on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. On doing so, the right-handed batsman surpassed Australia legend Don Bradman to become the player with most 150+ scores as Test captain.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:50 IST