India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli goes past Don Bradman to achieve massive Test record

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday achieved a massive Test record when he went on to cross 150 runs in Test cricket on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. On doing so, the right-handed batsman surpassed Australia legend Don Bradman to become the player with most 150+ scores as Test captain. While Bradman had achieved the feat 8 times in his career, Kohli has now done it nine times so far. Australia’s Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara and Graeme Smith are all tied at the third position in the table, as they all achieved the milestone 7 times.

It was not the only record which the Indian skipper created on Friday. He also went on to smash his 26th Test hundred, becoming the fourth fastest player to do so, overtaking Sunil Gavaskar in the list. He also equalled Ricky Ponting’s record of scoring 19 Test hundreds as captain.

Kohli also went on to become the only Indian to achieve 40 hundreds in international cricket as captain. He is now just two hundreds away from surpassing Ricky Ponting as captain with most hundreds in international cricket.

During the course of his inning, Kohli also surpassed Dilip Vengsarkar’s tally of 6,868 runsto climb to the seventh position in the list of players with most runs for India in the longest format. This was Kohli’s first Test ton this year. Before this, he had scored two fifties in 8 innings he played in 2019.

Apart from Kohli, Mayank Agarwal also scored a ton, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored fifties each as India crossed the 450-run mark in the first innings.

