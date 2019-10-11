e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

India vs South Africa: Who has had greater impact as Test captain, Virat Kohli or Ricky Ponting? VVS Laxman gives clear answer

Former India Test great VVS Laxman was asked the same question on Friday and the cricketer-turned-commentator did not shy away from making his pick.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring ton.
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring ton.(PTI)
         

India captain Virat Kohli equalled Australia legend Ricky Ponting’s record for most Test hundreds as skipper, when he went on to register his 26th ton in the longest format against South Africa in Pune, his 19th as India captain. The right-handed batsman is now one hundred away from equalling Ponting’s record of most hundreds as captain across all formats. So, among the two, who has been a better captain in the Test format?

Former India Test great VVS Laxman was asked the same question on Friday and the cricketer-turned-commentator did not shy away from taking his pick. “I’d be a bit biased here, I’d go with Kohli,” Laxman said during lunch break on 2nd Day of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa on host broadcaster Star Sports.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates

He further went on to explain his point, arguing that Ponting had a better team when he started off as Test captain, while Kohli had to build from the scratch.

“Ponting was handed a great team from Steve Waugh. They had match-winners from 1 to 11 in that side. There was Hayden, Langer, Ponting, Martin, Symonds, Gilchirst in the batting department. There was McGrath, Gillespie, Warne, Lee in the bowling unit. But that was not the case with Kohli. When Kohli took over from Dhoni, he had a young side,” Laxman said.

“The bowling unit, Shami, Bhuvneshwar, Ishant were still grooming. There was no Bumrah. So Kohli had to build up his team,” he added.

Also read: Virat Kohli surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, equals Ricky Ponting with century in Pune

India skipper Virat Kohli scored a brilliant hundred as he, along with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, took the hosts to a commanding position on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa on Friday. At lunch, India were sitting in the driver’s seat at 356/3 with Kohli and Rahane batting at 104 and 58, respectively.

Starting the day at 273/3, both the overnight batsmen played out the first hour rather cautiously as the Proteas pacers kept bowling on probing lines and tested the techniques of the Indians with the second new ball at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 12:53 IST

tags
top news
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 13:32 IST
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Oct 11, 2019 12:17 IST
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Oct 11, 2019 13:30 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
Oct 11, 2019 10:50 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket