e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen

The air quality before Dussehra was in ‘satisfactory and ‘moderate’ category. It took a hit after effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad were burnt along with the firecrackers during the festival.

delhi Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The national capital’s air quality fell into ‘poor’ category.
The national capital’s air quality fell into ‘poor’ category. ( HT Photo/ Representative image)
         

The quality of air in Delhi slipped further in the ‘poor’ category on Friday as authorities recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) 228 at 1am.

The concentration of particulate matter - PM 2.5 and PM 10 - levels in the Capital air saw a spike over the past 24 hours.

According to officials, the dip was mainly because of the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region and change in wind pattern combined with effects of crop stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.

The national capital’s air quality fell into ‘poor’ category on Thursday for the first time after nearly a three-month-long spell of good air with AQI recorded as 211 at 4pm.

The air quality further deteriorated to 223 by 10pm, as pollutants accumulated over the night, a level not seen since July 14 when it was 235.

Also read | Post-Dussehra pollution in Delhi lowest in 5 years

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality forecasting system under the Union ministry of earth sciences, had predicted on Thursday that the pollution levels could rise over the next 48 hours.

The air quality before Dussehra on Tuesday, October 8, was in ‘satisfactory and ‘moderate’ category. It took a hit after effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad were burnt along with the firecrackers during the festival.

However, environment monitoring officials had said residents of Delhi breathed the cleanest air in five years for a day that falls immediately after Dussehra.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that on Wednesday, the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 173 compared to 326 last year.

AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s air pollution is a toxic mix of vehicular exhaust gases, smoke from burning crops in the nearby states of Punjab and Haryana, road dust, and billowing sand from thousands of construction sites.

The pollution is intensified by winter weather patterns and hemmed in by the towering Himalayas to the north.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 15:24 IST

tags
top news
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Oct 11, 2019 16:13 IST
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Oct 11, 2019 15:18 IST
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Oct 11, 2019 15:38 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News