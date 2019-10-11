e-paper
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded for his initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:46 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Photo: NobelPrize/ Twitter)
         

The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country’s conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a “Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship,” with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia’s Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country’s 50 year civil war to an end.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 14:43 IST

