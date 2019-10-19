News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one and all the latest news at this hour

india

Priyanka Gandhi reminds BJP its job, says running a ‘comedy circus’ isn’t one

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP ministers are busy discrediting the achievements of others. This come after Union Minister Piyush Goyal panned views of Economics Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee yesterday while speaking to the media. She also tagged a media report which claimed that the slowdown in the auto sector continued in September. Read more here.

‘What was the compulsion?’ PM questions Congress over 1964 move on Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused its leaders of failing to scrap Article 370 despite having promised it in Parliament in 1964. He was addressing a rally in Rewari on the last day of campaigning for October 21 assembly elections. Read more here.

China’s GDP growth slows to 6% in third quarter, slowest since 1992

China’s gross domestic product grew at 6 per cent in the quarter ended September, the weakest quarterly growth rate since 1992 and down from 6.2% in the previous quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The slowdown comes despite government efforts to support the economy, including measures such as tax cuts. Read more here.

96% of deepfake videos online contain porn: Study

The researchers from Deeptrace, a Netherland-based cybersecurity company, found that top four websites dedicated to deepfake pornography received more than 134 million views on videos. Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be saying things they never did, like the popular forged videos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that went viral recently. Read more here.

Laal Kaptaan box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan’s film beaten by Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, makes Rs 50 lakh

Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan as a Naga sadhu, failed to attract audiences on its first day of release. The film clashed with Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which recorded a slightly higher opening at the box office. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma breaks world record for most sixes in a Test series

Rohit Sharma slammed his 6th Test century and third of the series against South Africa in the third and final Test match at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi on Saturday. Rohit got to his century with a six over long-off off Dane Piedt’s bowling in the post-lunch session of Day 1. Read more here.

Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube joins GoAir in advisory role

Dube had quit defunct Jet Airways on May 14, nearly a month after the airline ceased operations due to severe liquidity crisis. According to the source, GoAir wanted to hire him for the position of the CEO, which is lying vacant since March this year. Read more here.

