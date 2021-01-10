News updates from Hindustan Times: Puri says domestic flight ops move towards pre-Covid numbers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union minister Hardeep Puri shares stats, says domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday that the domestic aviation operations, which were badly hit by the coronavirus disease pandemic, are steadily moving towards the pre-Covid numbers. Read more

Farmers ransack Khattar's Kisan Panchayat venue, clash with pro-farm laws group

Haryana farmers, protesting against the three Central farm laws, ransacked the venue of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Kisan Mahapanchayat, in a Karnal village on Sunday. Read more

Proactively prepping for nationwide roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine: Govt

The Centre has been proactively preparing for the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive that begins on January 16, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday. Read more

Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, how states have made preparations: 10 points

The Centre has announced that it is going to launch the Covid-19 vaccination on January 16. Read more

India vs Australia: 'Absolute peak of rowdy behaviour,' Virat Kohli speaks out on racism incident in 3rd Test

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was again subjected to racial slurs by fans in the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Read more

Taapsee Pannu tweets about how insecure people are jealous, is it her response to Kangana Ranaut?

Taapsee Pannu has shared a quote on Twitter about jealous people and their insecurities. Read more

Gymnast performs breathtaking backflips in sarees, netizens love it. Watch

A national-gold medalist named Parul Arora is winning netizens' hearts, one saree-clad backflip at a time. Read more

Watch: Railway cops save woman from rolling into platform gap in Thane