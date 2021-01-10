Union minister Hardeep Puri shares stats, says domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday that the domestic aviation operations, which were badly hit by the coronavirus disease pandemic, are steadily moving towards the pre-Covid numbers.

Puri also shared statistics about the number of people who took domestic flights to say that flying is the "preferred mode of travel".

"Domestic aviation operations steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers. 2,59,851 passengers on 2,151 domestic flights on 9 Jan 2021 reiterate passenger confidence in flying as the preferred mode of travel. The day also saw total footfalls of 5,16,404 & 4,306 total flight movements," the civil aviation minister tweeted.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday modified its order to extend the suspension on international flights till January 31.

All scheduled commercial flight operations were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of Covid-19. While domestic flights resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner, some special international flights have been operating within air bubbles arrangements with other countries since July.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,04,50,284 on Sunday after 18,645 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry's update. The recoveries surged to 1,00,75,950.

The death toll reached 1,50,999 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below three lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.