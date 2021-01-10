Union minister Hardeep Puri shares stats, says domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday that the domestic aviation operations, which were badly hit by the coronavirus disease pandemic, are steadily moving towards the pre-Covid numbers.
Puri also shared statistics about the number of people who took domestic flights to say that flying is the "preferred mode of travel".
ALSO WATCH | ‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
"Domestic aviation operations steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers. 2,59,851 passengers on 2,151 domestic flights on 9 Jan 2021 reiterate passenger confidence in flying as the preferred mode of travel. The day also saw total footfalls of 5,16,404 & 4,306 total flight movements," the civil aviation minister tweeted.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday modified its order to extend the suspension on international flights till January 31.
All scheduled commercial flight operations were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of Covid-19. While domestic flights resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner, some special international flights have been operating within air bubbles arrangements with other countries since July.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,04,50,284 on Sunday after 18,645 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry's update. The recoveries surged to 1,00,75,950.
The death toll reached 1,50,999 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The Covid-19 active caseload remained below three lakh for the 20th consecutive day.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yediyurappa meets home minister Amit Shah to discuss state's political scenario
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox