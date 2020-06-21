News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi calls PM ‘Surender Modi’ over India-China face-off and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:31 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In fresh jibe at PM Modi on India-China face-off, Rahul Gandhi again accuses govt of surrendering Indian territory

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi further sharpened his attack on the government on the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh region. And in his direct line of fire is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Goa ‘gangsters’ attack rival, end up shooting one of their own; 9 held

Nine persons, including two minors, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of one Sonu Yadav in the wee hours of Saturday morning at Santa Cruz, a locality on the outskirts of the state’s capital Panaji. Read more

88-year-old woman killed in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave: Police

An 88-year-old woman was killed with her throat slit and her husband, 94, was tied up in their house in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Kanta Chawla lived on the ground floor of a four-story residential building with her husband. Read more

June 21 solar eclipse decade’s 23rd, one more to go this year: Report

The solar eclipse on Sunday is the 23rd such celestial event in a decade, according to US space agency NASA’s website on eclipses. Read more

South Korea records 48 new Covid-19 cases, some outside Seoul

South Korea has reported 48 new cases of Covid-19 as health authorities struggle to contain a resurgence that’s erasing some of the country’s hard-won gains against the virus. Figures released by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought the national caseload to 12,421 confirmed infections including 280 deaths. Read more

How Sachin Tendulkar’s first India captain helped him become ‘world’s best batsman’, Sivaramakrishnan explains

Kris Srikkanth may have captained India in just four Tests and 13 ODIs, but he had what it takes to have been given a longer captaincy rope, feels former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. Read more

Rana Daggubati’s pre-wedding celebrations begin, fiancee Miheeka Bajaj shares pic

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj has shared a photo dressed in traditional finery on Instagram, fuelling the speculations that their pre-wedding celebrations have started. Read more

Solar Eclipse 2020: Images of the celestial event from around the country. They’re mesmerising

Solar Eclipse which is happening today on June 21 is very special as it’s the last one visible from India this year until it occurs again on 2022. During a solar eclipse the moon passes in front of the sun and completely blocks its light. Read more

Cycling in the times of Covid-19: From freedom to fitness to distancing

Soon after Partition, a group of Hindi writers — Bhisham Sahni, Nirmal Verma, Krishna Baldev Vaid, Manohar Shyam Joshi and others — set up the Cultural Forum in Delhi. For four years, writes Sahni in his memoir, Today’s Pasts (2015), they met regularly and read their works out to each other. Read more

Watch| Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle