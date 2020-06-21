Solar Eclipse 2020: Images of the celestial event from around the country. They’re mesmerising

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:13 IST

Solar Eclipse which is happening today on June 21 is very special as it’s the last one visible from India this year until it occurs again on 2022.

During a solar eclipse the moon passes in front of the sun and completely blocks its light. Today’s eclipse, however, is special as the moon will not completely hide the sun’s light. The result will be a little bit of light peeking from around the edge looking just like a shining ring - hence, today’s event is also called ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse.

With this annular solar eclipse going on, Twitter is abuzz with posts related to this amazing celestial event. Just like this tweet shared by news agency ANI which shows how the Solar Eclipse 2020 looks from Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Here are two images of the celestial event as witnessed from Jaipur, Rajasthan:

Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:44 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:55 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/MnnFvua1St — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Amazing and mesmerising are among the many adjectives which one would like to use while describing these images from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

With a greenish hue, this is how the sun looks from Mumbai:

Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/n32nzIXYDR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

As for Jammu, here is how people witnessed the sun.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020



It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/hewOopYiCY — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Here’s the view of strip of Sun in the clouds over Bathinda:

A view of strip of Sun in the clouds over Bathinda. ( HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar )

In India, it became visible from 9:56 AM will remain visible until 2:29 PM, according to a press release from Planetary Society, India.