News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi’s attack on ‘HowdyModi’ in Houston and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:18 IST

‘For stock market’ jibe in Rahul Gandhi’s attack on ‘HowdyModi’ in Houston

On a day when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate tax causing the Sensex to spiral past 2000 points, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Howdy, Modi!’ programme in the US.

‘Chinmayanand spoke 200 times with law student, accepts she massaged him’: Cops

Special Investigation Team probing rape allegations against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand says the former minister has accepted to taking massage from the complainant but hasn’t confessed to raping her yet. The revelation was made by SIT chief Naveen Arora hours after the BJP leader’s arrest from his Shahjahanpur residence on Friday morning.

‘Win-win for 130 crore Indians’: PM Modi on corporate tax rate cut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s step to cut corporate tax as historic calling it a ‘win-win for 130 crore Indians’. “The step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to #MakeInIndia, attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians,” the PM tweeted soon after the Finance Minister announced steps to lift the sagging economy.

Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter account comes alive after 46 days

The Twitter account of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir that went silent on August 5 when she was detained following the scrapping of the state’s special status, suddenly sprung back to like on Friday when the PDP leader’s daughter Iltija announced that she would be handling the account

Amit Panghal creates history, becomes first Indian male boxer to reach World Championship final

Star Indian pugilist Amit Panghal wrote his name in history books by becoming the first Indian male boxer to reach the finals at the World Boxing Championships. Panghal, who had won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, beat Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov in a closely fought semi-final bout of the 52 kg Flyweight category. He won the bout on points 3-2. He will take on Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov on Saturday. Zoirov defeated Frenchman Billal Bennama in his semifinal showdown.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review: Debutants Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba bring freshness onscreen

Remember those quintessential love stories we used to have in the ‘90s? With time, the genre got adulterated and lost its charm. With his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sunny Deol transports us back to that era. Launching two new faces —Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba — the film does justice to the genre it belongs to. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is surprisingly refreshing, sweet and captivating without any unnecessary twists and subplots. It’s predictable, but believable.

Virat Kohli shares throwback photo on Twitter, fan compares his look with ‘Tere Naam’ Salman Khan

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday shared a throwback photograph of his on Twitter with a message which is a little difficult to understand. “Me looking at my younger self going #throwback #16yearsold “ wrote Kohli . The photograph was a split between a 16-year old Virat and a latest photo of him. It seemed from the caption that Kohli was talking about the change in his physical appearance over these year.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 17:18 IST