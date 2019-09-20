‘Chinmayanand spoke 200 times with law student, accepts she massaged him’: Cops

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:37 IST

Special Investigation Team probing rape allegations against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand says the former minister has accepted to taking massage from the complainant but hasn’t confessed to raping her yet. The revelation was made by SIT chief Naveen Arora hours after the BJP leader’s arrest from his Shahjahanpur residence on Friday morning.

Chinmayanand was taken to Shahjahanpur district jail on Friday afternoon and is said to be lodged in the jail hospital. He was accused of rape by a 23-year old woman who studied law at a college run by the BJP leader’s trust.

“Swami has confessed that he took massage from the woman. He has not confessed to rape yet however we will pursue investigation of the case on the basis of evidence we have,” said SIT chief Naveen Arora.

Arora added the woman and Chinmayanand had also exchanged phone calls and spoken around 200 times since January 1 this year. “We have sent Swami’s mobile phone to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to recover data from it,” said Arora.

The SIT has also arrested three other people in the case of extortion filed by Chinmayanand. The woman who accused Chinamayanand of rape is also an accused in the extortion case and was in constant touch with Sanjay Singh, said police.

Sanjay Singh, Sachin Singh and Vikram, who were arrested today, are accused of sending a message to Chinmayanand demanding Rs five crore and threatening him with the release of objectionable videos, Arora said.

“The woman was in constant touch with accused Sanjay Singh. The duo exchanged 4200 calls since January 1 this year,” Arora said and added, “We are yet to recover the phone used by the woman and Sanjay. Once recovered, phones will be sent for forensic examination.”

Former Union Minister & BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand arrested in rape case

The entire scandal came to light when the woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on the social media alleging a “senior leader of the seer community” was harassing and threatening to kill her. She did not name Chinmayanand in the video.

The Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter and directed the state government to form SIT to probe the matter.

Chinmayanand was booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of woman’s father on August 27.

Immediately after the woman went missing, Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh registered a case of extortion and threat on his behalf.

However on September 7, the woman lodged a complaint of rape at a police station in New Delhi which was later transferred to the SIT which is believed to have included the section of rape in the FIR against Chinmayanand.

On Monday, the woman recorded her statement before the magistrate after her medical examination was done.

The SIT team has interrogated at least 30 people, including Chinmayanand and the complainant since September 8.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:17 IST