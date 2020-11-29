News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi says, ‘In BJP’s vision, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education’ and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:56 IST

‘In BJP’s vision, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, claiming that the central government has made sure that marginalised students - those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe - don’t have access to education. Read more

‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief

The health protocols put in place to tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will stay for a long time and people will have to keep wearing masks even after a vaccine is available, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief professor Balram Bhargava has said. Read more

UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions

Hours after Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel approved an ordinance promulgated by the state against forced and dishonest conversions, the police registered the first case under it against a Muslim man in Bareilly district on Saturday night, senior officials said. Read more

‘Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers,’ says PM Modi amid protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reassured farmers on the recently enacted farm laws as he said that with the latest reforms in the agriculture sector, farmers have got new opportunities. Read more

Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire

A Pakistani drone was spotted by the Border Security Forces (BSF) in the Arnia sector along the 198 km long international border in Jammu district on Saturday evening. Read more

‘Feel for the captain’: Mohammad Kaif feels Virat Kohli is hard done by as selectors ‘missed a trick’

Former batsman Mohammad Kaif reckons the BCCI selectors missed a trick in picking India’s limited-overs squad for the tour of Australia. Kaif’s assessment comes after India took a 66-run beating in the first ODI with the lack of a sixth bowling option hurting the bowling attack. Read more

Late Wajid Khan’s wife reveals pressure from in-laws to convert: ‘Couldn’t be a family due to his and his family’s religious fanaticism’

Late music composer Wajid Khan’s wife, clinical hypnotherapist Kamalrukh Khan, has shared a long note revealing how her in-laws were harassing her for not converting to Islam. Read more

Watch: ‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch