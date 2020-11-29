e-paper
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire

Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire

Pakistan has recently been using drones and trans-border tunnels to push armed terrorists, arms, ammunition and drugs to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:49 IST
HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Pakistan uses drones to spy and drop weapons and other supplies for terrorists who cross over into India.
Pakistan uses drones to spy and drop weapons and other supplies for terrorists who cross over into India.
         

A Pakistani drone was spotted by the Border Security Forces (BSF) in the Arnia sector along the 198 km long international border in Jammu district on Saturday evening.

BSF inspector general NS Jamwal said that a few shots were fired by the BSF jawans at the spy drone after which it retreated towards the Pakistan side.

Searches have been launched in the area for the drone.

Of late, Pakistan has been using drones and trans-border tunnels to push armed terrorists, arms, ammunition and drugs to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The four Jaish terrorists killed at Ban toll plaza encounter near Nagrota on November 17 had used a 160 meter long trans-border tunnel in Samba sector to sneak into India.

Also Read: India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel

As Pakistan is finding it difficult to send infiltrators and arms from the border fence or open stretches due to the alertness of BSF, it is moving to other methods like tunnels and drones,” a senior BSF officer had said.

Another officer said Pakistan has increased its activity along the border in Jammu as it is unable to create any impact in Kashmir, where there is a heavy presence of army and central armed police forces.

