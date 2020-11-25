e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel

India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel

The two leased MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs arrived in India in early November and began undertaking missions last week, say officials.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:10 IST
Rahul Singh
Rahul Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of MQ-9B SeaGuardian. (Photo: Sourced)
File photo of MQ-9B SeaGuardian. (Photo: Sourced)
         

The Indian Navy has leased two MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the United States to boost its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, in the midst of the border row with China in the Ladakh theatre, officials familiar with developments said on Wednesday.

The UAVs have been leased for one year, the officials said, asking not to be named.

The hi-tech UAVs are a variant of the Predator B drones manufactured by US firm General Atomics and have been based at the Naval Air Station Rajali in Tamil Nadu, where the Indian Navy’s fleet of P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft is also based.

The UAVs arrived in India in early November and began undertaking missions last week, the officials said.

The MQ-9B is the first piece of military hardware to be leased by India after the government announced new weapon-buying procedures that allowed the option of leasing military hardware.

The Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, which came into effect on October 1, permits the leasing of military hardware to cut down on costs associated with buying weapons and systems.

Capable of operating at an altitude of 40,000 feet, the MQ-9B UAVs have an endurance of 30 hours and a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles - capabilities that will allow the Indian Navy to keep vast areas of the Indian Ocean Region under surveillance, the officials said.

India plans to induct a total of 30 such UAVs, including armed versions, for the three services.

tags
top news
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In