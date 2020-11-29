e-paper
Home / India News / ‘In BJP’s vision, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education’: Rahul Gandhi

‘In BJP’s vision, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s tweet cited a report which said that scholarships for 60 lakh SC students is stuck due to end of central funding.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, claiming that the central government has made sure that marginalised students - those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe - don’t have access to education.

“In BJP/RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education. Stopping scholarships for SC-ST students is their way of ends justifying their means,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi’s tweet cited a report which said that scholarships for 60 lakh SC students is stuck due to end of central funding. The all India Post Matric Scholarship scheme for SCs gives financial assistance of about Rs 18,000 per annum to SC students upwards of class 11 and 12, in order to help them complete their education.

The report stated that the scheme was pending Cabinet approval for nearly a year now and was also discussed in detail with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader, who has consistently attacked the government on his Twitter on topics ranging from economy to laws and policies, had recently said the Indian economy is in recession for the first time under PM Modi.

Gandhi’s tweet came after data showed India’s gross domestic product or GDP contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter after the economy shrank by a record 23.9 per cent in the last quarter.

